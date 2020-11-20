STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local authorities to decide on reopening Maharashtra schools: Varsha Gaikwad

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced that classes 9 to 12 of schools in the state will reopen from November 23, the minister told reporters.

Published: 20th November 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The local authorities in Maharashtra will take a decision on reopening schools in their respective areas after assessing the coronavirus situation there, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday.

"However, local officials, such as municipal commissioner, district collector, block development officer in Zilla Parishads and education officer, will have to discuss the situation in their respective areas and reopen the schools accordingly," Gaikwad said.

"They are expected to consider the current coronavirus situation and the health of the students as well as the teaching staff," she said.

"Even if the schools do not reopen, the students can still attend the online classes and learn. I have given necessary instructions to the officials concerned," the minister added.

Maharashtra reported a single-day rise of 5,535 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which took its overall tally to 17,63,055, while the death of 154 patients pushed the fatality count to 46,356.

