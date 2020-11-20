STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Covid load crosses 5000 twice in two days

Published: 20th November 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Covid cases are going up by leaps and bounds after Diwali in Maharashtra. From 2,000 to 3,000 average Covid cases reported before the festival, it has now crossed the 5,000 mark twice in last two days. According to the Maharashtra health department, there were 5,535 cases and 150 deaths on November 19.  

A day before, 5,011 Covid cases and 100 deaths were reported while 6,608 patients got discharged.
The total number of Covid patients in Maharashtra is 1.75 lakh while there are 80,221 active cases. The toll stands  at 46,202.

The rise in infections can be observed in the previous days as well. On November 17, 2,840 Covid cases were reported with 68 deaths while 5,123 patients got discharged. A day before, 2,535 cases, 60 deaths and 3,001 recoveries were reported. There were 2,544 cases and 60 deaths on November 15. 

After the government’s decision to open hotels and restaurants, gyms and other establishment and to allow the people celebrate festivals, there has been a marked rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had warned the people that they have to be cautious while going out. Uddhav, in fact,  was reluctant to reopen places of worship in the fear of a Covid surge.

However, the Opposition BJP made it a prestige  issue and forced the government to open places of worship for devotees. “The people need to be responsible citizens. Covid is very much here,” said a senior doctor who is working with experts closed associated with the CM. “We cannot afford another lockdown and restriction on public movement. Therefore, the people have to take care and ensure that the virus does not spread like a wildfire.”
 

