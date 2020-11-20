STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Make an example of those found guilty in AgustaWestland case, demand Armed forces veterans

Corruption in the matter of defence purchases has a debilitating impact on India's defence preparedness, they said, citing the Bofors scandal as a case in point.

Published: 20th November 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

AgustaWestland helicopter

AgustaWestland helicopter

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noting that corruption in the defence sector can compromise the nation's security and territorial integrity, a group of armed forces veterans demanded on Friday that cases of graft in defence deals be dealt with focused probe and by fast-track courts.

In a statement, they said an example should be made of those found guilty of taking bribes in the AgustaWestland case as they claimed that kickbacks in defence deals cannot be viewed as simply a matter of corruption but must be considered in the wider ambit of "anti-national" activities at par with other acts such as "terrorism".

Among the 78 signatories to the statement are Air Marshal S P Singh (retd), Air Marshal Dushyant Singh (retd), Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha (retd), Lt Gen V K Chaturvedi (retd) and Lt Gen Arvind Sharma (retd).

"It is important that an example be made of all those found guilty of taking bribes in the AgustaWestland case so that it has both a deterrent effect as also serve as a precedent for dealing with similar cases in future," they said.

This should include, besides the middleman involved, all those who have taken bribes in the government as also all those politicians, and their kin, who have either directly benefitted from corruption or have facilitated the unethical practices for any reason, the statement said.

It also referred to the names of several Congress leaders and their kin whose names have cropped up during the probe into the purchase of VVIP choppers when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power.

"We need to send an unambiguous message to the high and mighty that the national security is paramount and anyone trying to play with its sanctity will be severely punished. Lack of action in such cases will only give wings to the corrupt to continue with such anti-national activities in future and is, therefore, not acceptable," it said.

Corruption in the matter of defence purchases has a debilitating impact on India's defence preparedness, it said, citing the Bofors scandal as a case in point.

While the Swedish firm was blacklisted, India lost out on the further supply and indigenous development of an excellent artillery gun, seriously impacting the Army's capability and modernisation effort, it added.

A prime reason for corruption in defense deals has been the delay in prosecuting those responsible for it, the statement said.

The BJP has cited reported statements of some key accused to allege involvement of some Congress leaders and their kin in the AgustaWestland case.

The Congress had in the past rejected the allegations as baseless.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AgustaWestland case VVIP Chopper Scam
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp