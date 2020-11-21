STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 injured as bus coming from Agra collides with tree in Delhi

The crash took place in front of the Central Road Research Institute near a CNG pump, a senior police officer said.

Published: 21st November 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 11:33 AM

Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twelve people were injured when an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus collided with a tree on the Mathura Road here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The driver fled after the accident, and efforts are underway to nab him, they said.

Police were informed about the accident near Sukhdev Vihar at 3.22 am.

The crash took place in front of the Central Road Research Institute near a CNG pump, a senior police officer said.

The bus was coming from Bah in Agra and was headed for ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, he said.

Twelve passengers sustained minor injuries and were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, while 10 more were given first-aid at the spot by CATS ambulance staff, said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

A case of accident has been registered, and an investigation is in progress, he added.

Agra depot officials has been informed, the police said.

