46,232 new COVID-19 cases in India, tally reaches 90.50 lakh; death toll rises to 1,32,726

Published: 21st November 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Shoppers wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus navigate their way through a crowded market area in Bengaluru, India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 90.50 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 84.78 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 90,50,597 with 46,232 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,32,726 with 564 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the eleventh consecutive day.

There are 4,39,747 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 4.86 per cent of the total caseload, as per the data.

The total recoveries have surged to 84,78,124 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.67 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to ICMR, over 13.06 crore samples have been tested till November 20 with 10,66,022 samples being tested on Friday.

The 564 new fatalities included 155 from Maharashtra, 118 from Delhi, 50 from West Bengal, 28 from Kerala, 25 from Haryana and 20 from Uttar Pradesh.

The total 1,32,726 deaths reported so far in the country includes 46,511 from Maharashtra, 11,621 from Karnataka, 11,568 from Tamil Nadu, 8,159 from Delhi, 7,923 from West Bengal, 7,500 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,920 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,572 from Punjab and 3,837 from Gujarat.

The health ministry said more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

