STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

75-year-old COVID patient in Bengal comes home alive days after being declared 'dead', cremated

Shibdas Bandyopadhyay, a resident of Birati, returned home a day before the family members were to perform his shradh.

Published: 21st November 2020 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

COVID cases

Photo used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a bizarre incident, an elderly coronavirus patient was brought back home in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district by his family members, a week after they received "his body" from a COVID hospital and cremated it.

Shibdas Bandyopadhyay, a resident of Birati, returned home a day before the family members were to perform his shradh.

The 75-year-old man was admitted to the hospital in Barasat on November 11 after he tested positive for COVID-19 and two days later his family members were informed of his demise, a health department official said on Saturday.

The body was kept in a plastic bag, following COVID protocols, and shown to the family members from a distance, and they said they could not see the face clearly.

"We cremated the body and were prepared to perform the shradh today. However, we got a call yesterday.

"Someone told us that my father has recovered and we should arrange for an ambulance to take him home from the hospital," Bandyopadhyay's son said.

"We are shocked and surprised. However, we brought him home. We do not know whom we have cremated," he said.

When enquired on whose body was cremated thinking it to be that of Bandyopadhyay, the health department official said that another elderly COVID patient, Mohinimohan Mukhopadhyay of Khardah had also died on November 13 and "it was he whose last rites were performed".

The incident came to light on Friday after Mukhopadhyay's family members were informed that he has been cured of COVID-19 and they reached the hospital to take him home, the official said.

The state health department constituted a four-member committee to probe the matter, the official said.

When contacted, an official of the North 24 Parganas district health department said, "If laxity is found on the part of the hospital, we will take strict action. But it appears that the confusion was created by documents of both the parents."

Meanwhile, the BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh claimed that such incidents can only happen in West Bengal.

He accused the state government of conducting less number of tests in a day to keep the coronavirus tally low.

"Our neighbouring states like Bihar, Odisha and UP are testing over one lakh of tests whereas they (the West Bengal government) are keeping it to 45,000 because they want to suppress the fact.

"If they test over one lakh of samples, over 20,000 new cases will be diagnosed. They have no rights to play games with the lives of the people," Ghosh told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal covid cases COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp