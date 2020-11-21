STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CM Amarinder Singh says Punjab 'ready to help' Delhi in its 'tough battle' to fight COVID crisis

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lauded the healthcare and frontline workers of Punjab for their 'excellent' work in handling the pandemic in the state.

Published: 21st November 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said Punjab was ready to provide all possible help to the Delhi government to combat the COVID-19 threat.

"Delhi is fighting a tough battle, and we are there to help if needed. I have said that earlier also," he said.

Singh lauded the healthcare and frontline workers of Punjab for their "excellent" work in handling the pandemic in the state.

He assured full preparedness by his government to augment healthcare facilities to prepare for a possible second wave of the pandemic.

Singh said while nobody knew when the second wave of infection would strike Punjab, the experience of the NCR and other states and regions showed it was almost certain.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the health department will once again rise to the occasion to meet any challenge, a government release issued here said.

​ALSO READ | Amid COVID-19 surge in Delhi, Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting national capital 

It was the duty of the state government to support the healthcare and other frontline workers, many of whom have got infected and some have even lost their lives to COVID-19, Singh said.

He also exhorted the people to actively help the state in the fight against the pandemic by strictly following all safety norms.

"Mask hi vaccine hai" (mask is the vaccine), as a resolve for the next few months till a vaccine against infection finally is available, Singh said.

The chief minister also launched 107 health and wellness centres to boost the healthcare infrastructure in the state and to provide health services to patients at their doorsteps in both rural and urban areas.

He said these new centers would take the state's health infrastructure to a new level of efficacy amid the pandemic.

ALSO WATCH:

Of the 3,049 centres planned in the state, 2,046 were now operational and 800 more would become operational in the next two months, with the remaining to be opened in 2021, Singh said.

He said the state government was focused on strengthening healthcare facilities, especially levels two and three, with the aim to save lives through early testing and treatment.

Urging people to avoid crowded places and not have large gatherings and social functions indoors, he stressed the need to observe all precautions, especially washing hands and wearing face masks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 In Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp