Crores of party workers want Rahul back as party chief: Congress

The Congress has already set rolling the process of electing its new president as Sonia Gandhi is only an interim party chief and has urged the party to find a replacement.

Published: 21st November 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the process of internal party elections underway, the Congress on Friday said Rahul Gandhi is its top leader who articulates the party's ideological thinking best and crores of workers want him to return as its chief.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said there is no doubt within the party that Rahul Gandhi is its leader and hoped he would oblige by accepting the position he relinquished after the 2019 Lok Sabha election loss.

"Rahul Gandhi is the top leader of the party and we feel no other person articulates the Congress party's ideological thinking better than him. He is the inspiration for party workers and leaders across the country. Crores of Congress workers across the country in one voice hope he would listen to them and accept the post he earlier held," she told reporters when asked if he would return as party chief.

The central election authority of the Congress would soon convene a session of the party to elect the new chief.

There have been voices within the Congress to have a new leader who can fully devote time to the party and some leaders have also written to party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi for an overhaul of the organisation.

