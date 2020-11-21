STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa schools reopen for Classes 10, 12 amid COVID-19 protocols

The government had decided to allow the schools to reopen from November 21 onwards for Classes 10 and 12 in the initial phase.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Schools for Classes 10 and 12 in Goa reopened on Saturday after being shut for nearly eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The state government has asked the schools to strictly observe the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) like thermal screening of students, hand sanitising, wearing of masks, social distancing in classrooms, they said.

The government had decided to allow the schools to reopen from November 21 onwards for Classes 10 and 12 in the initial phase.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the education portfolio, had announced on November 4 that all the COVID-19 safety protocols would have to be followed by these institutions.

Talking to PTI, a senior official of the state education department said, "Schools in Goa reopened on Saturday morning for Classes 10 and 12. The schools are adopting all the necessary SOPs to ensure that the classrooms are safe. The managements were informed in advance so that they can be ready to resume the classes."

The education department had consulted all the stakeholders, including parents, teachers and managements before deciding to reopen schools, he said.

A senior office-bearer of a city-based school said, "We have installed thermal guns at the entry point of the school. We have made it mandatory for the students to sanitise their hands."

"The strength of classroom has been restricted, due to which we have to repeat the sessions. On the first day, the school attendance was thin as only half the students were asked to remain present," he said.

"Rest of the students would be called from next week onwards," he said, adding that the teachers will have to teach the same part at least five times in order to cover the entire batch.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) had already announced that 30 per cent of the syllabus would be reduced for the current academic year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp