STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Hindutva means tolerance': Fadnavis on Hamid Ansari's 'two pandemics before COVID' remark

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said Hinduism has always taught tolerance, due to which the people of various faiths and castes have been living peacefully in India.

Published: 21st November 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (L) and former vice president Hamid Ansari (R)

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (L) and former vice president Hamid Ansari (R)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Hindutva meant tolerance, a day after former vice president Hamid Ansari said that even before COVID-19 society had become a victim of two pandemics of religiosity and strident nationalism.

"Hindutva has never been a hardline (ideology). It has always been tolerant. Hindutva has been the ancient way of living in this country. Hindus never attacked anyone or any country or any state," the former chief minister told reporters while responding to a query on Ansari's statement.

Fadnavis said Hinduism has always taught tolerance, due to which the people of various faiths and castes have been living peacefully in India.

Responding to a query on reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 in some cities in Maharashtra from November 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Leader of Opposition called for due diligence.

"The state government should keep in mind the experience of other states where COVID-19 cases rose after reopening of schools," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis COVID-19 Hamid Ansari
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp