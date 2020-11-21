IITs board to discuss revision of JEE syllabus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Joint Admissions Board of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is set to revise the syllabus based on which the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) will be organised next year.

The meeting of the board for the purpose will be held on Saturday. JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for IITs, is held every year after JEE (main) results.

Sources in the IITs told this newspaper that the revision is being undertaken to account for the changes introduced in the Class XII syllabus for mathematics, chemistry and physics by the Central Board of Secondary Education last year.

The revised syllabus, which mainly saw removal of repetitions in the curriculum, is being taught to the students in the current academic year.

This revision was decided much before the board reduced the syllabus for 2020 by almost 30 per cent due to major academic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, sources added.

JEE (Advanced) next year is set to be organised by IIT-Kharagpur.