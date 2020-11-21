STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mehbooba Mufti accuses Centre of 'sabotaging' participation of non-BJP political parties in DDC polls

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's allegations came as major political parties in the Valley, including the NC and the PDP, blame lack of a level-playing field for the elections.

Published: 21st November 2020 02:01 PM

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the Centre of "sabotaging" the participation of political parties other than the BJP in the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir by not allowing them to campaign freely.

Mehbooba's allegations came as major political parties in the Valley, including the NC and the PDP, blame lack of a level-playing field for the elections, accusing the administration of locking up their candidates in accommodations at several places and not allowing them to campaign.

"GOI sabotaging participation of non BJP parties in DDC polls. PDPs Bashir Ahmed despite having adequate security has been detained at Pahalgam on the pretext of security. Today is the last day for filing nominations & have spoken to DC Anantnag for his release @manojsinha_," the PDP chief said on Twitter.

Police have said the candidates were being provided collective security and put up in secure areas as providing security to every candidate was difficult.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the candidates are provided a double escort and the security forces guard an area where they want to visit and campaign after leaving their secure accommodations.

