UP: 37 cops face action for links with slain gangster Vikas Dubey

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Action against 14 cops for their laxity during the Bikru ambush engineered by slain ganglord Vikas Dubey is imminent.

The state government has issued directives to UP Director General of Police (DGP) on the basis of the recommendations made by the three-member SIT (Special Investigation Team) which was constituted to probe the massacre of eight cops on July 3.

Besides initiating action against 14 cops, the role of other 23 would be investigated by an officer nominated by the Additional Director General of police based on SIT findings.

All the 37 cops are of the non-gazetted ranks, while the action is also being contemplated against three provincial police officers for laxity in performance of duty.

According to police sources, of the 37 non-gazetted ranks, strict departmental action was recommended against eight cops while minor against six others and conduct of enquiry against 23 others by an officer nominated by ADG Kanpur or Lucknow Zone.

Those eight officers against whom strict action has been recommended include suspended Inspector Vinay Tiwari who was the Station House officer of Chaubeypur when the incident had taken place on July 2 and 3. Bikru village falls under Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur Dehat.

Five other SIs posted at the same police station and two constables are also in the ambit of facing strict action.

Meanwhile, Inspector Bajariya, the then Inspector of Krishnanagar in Lucknow, one sub-inspector, two constables, and one head constable are likely to face minor action.

The state government has already suspended former Kanpur police chief Anant Deo Tiwari on the recommendation of SIT on November 12. Later, the state government also planned action against 27 officials of other departments for their links with slain gangster Vikas Dubey who was the prime accused in the Bikru massacre.

The SIT was formed by the state government on July 11 to probe into the criminal history of gangster Vikas Dubey.

In its 3,200-page report submitted to the government on November 4, it had recommended action against 75 officials, including 40 cops, for their direct or indirect association with him. Others are from the departments of revenue, food, and district administration.