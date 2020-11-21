STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP BJP chief alleges 'Opposition working against national unity, integrity'

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in connection with the upcoming UP Legislative Council elections, he said the Opposition parties are damaging the social fabric of the country.

Published: 21st November 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh BJP president

Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh BJP president (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties are working against the national unity and integrity.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in connection with the upcoming UP Legislative Council elections, he said the Opposition parties are damaging the social fabric of the country.

According to a release issued by the party, Singh alleged that the Opposition, including the Congress, are conspiring to harm the national unity and integrity for their petty interests.

We have seen how before the recent bypolls, an attempt was made to instigate caste violence by the Opposition parties but the UP government foiled their plans, Singh said.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said the Congress has become a party to the Gupkar declaration aimed at "creating disharmony and separatism" in the union territory returning towards peace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swatantra Dev Singh Uttar Pradesh BJP BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp