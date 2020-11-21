STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Foundation stone of 594-km six-lane ‘Ganga Expressway’ to be laid in June 2021

Chief MinisterYogi Adityanath asks officers to get into ‘mission mode,’ complete 90% land acquisition by then.

Road, highway

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has now shifted focus to his dream project -- 'Ganga Expressway', which will join Meerut in western UP with Prayagraj in the eastern part of the state.

The government is planning to lay the foundation stone of 594-km long six-lane 'Ganga Expressway'in June 2021.

A massive roadmap has been drawn for the ambitious project worth Rs 36,410 crore covering around 600 km which would expandable to 1,000 km in the preceding phases extending to the Uttarakhand border in the west and Bihar border in eastern UP.

While issuing fresh directives to the departments concerned on Saturday, Yogi asked the officials to get into 'mission mode' and bring the mega infra project on the ground soon.

The CM has issued directives to the officials to complete 90% of the land acquisition for the prestigious six-lane project expandable to 8 lanes, till June 2021 when the plan for laying its foundation stone is afoot. 

Even as the work of Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway is already in progress, this expressway will add a new chapter in the road connectivity of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the government data, out of the total estimated cost of Rs 36,410 crore, Rs 9255 crore is estimated to be spent towards the acquisition of land while Rs 22,145 crore will go to civil works. The expressway will cover 12 districts including Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) chairman Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the survey of every village in the Western UP was complete and a comprehensive action plan was ready. For the funding, the state government has received some foreign proposals besides offers from banks. All options are being examined.

