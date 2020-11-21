STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand offers Rs 50,000 to help couples of inter-caste, inter-faith marriages amid 'love jihad row'

The amount given as inter-caste and inter-religious marital alliances can be extremely helpful in promoting the spirit of national unity, said Tehri's Social Welfare Officer Dipankar Ghildiyal said.

Published: 21st November 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Shikha, 22, a resident of Jagatpuri, got engaged to Kunal from Noida eight months earlier and was all set to tie the knot on November 25. But the marriage was called off by the groom's family as her family was only able to offer Rs 2.5 lakh as dowry.

The eligible couples can apply for the cash incentive till one year after the marriage. (Representational Image)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Amid several BJP-ruled states contemplating to enact a law to check the alleged religious conversion of women in the name of marriage, the Uttarakhand government is paying Rs 50,000 to inter-caste and inter-faith couples to encourage such alliances.

The cash incentives are given to all legally registered inter-faith Indian couples, said officials of the state Social Welfare Department.

In cases of inter-caste marital marriages, one condition for availing the cash incentive is that one of the spouses should be from the scheduled caste as defined by Article 341 of the Constitution, they said.

​ALSO READ | UP: Yogi govt proceeds to bring strict ordinance against 'love jihad'

The amount given as inter-caste and inter-religious marital alliances can be extremely helpful in promoting the spirit of national unity, said Tehri's Social Welfare Officer Dipankar Ghildiyal said.

The eligible couples can apply for the cash incentive till one year after the marriage, he said.

The amount being given jointly to such couples was increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 in Uttarakhand in 2014 through an amendment in the Uttar Pradesh Antarjatiya/Antardharmik Vivah Protsahan Niyamawali, 1976 which had been adopted as it was when Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
inter-faith marriages inter caste marriages
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp