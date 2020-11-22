STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After letdown in Bihar, Congress must keep Bengal seat-sharing talks realistic: Dipankar Bhattacharya

As part of the seat-sharing deal in the Mahagathbandhan in the recently concluded Bihar elections, the Congress fielded its candidates in 70 out of 243 seats in the state and managed to bag 19.

Published: 22nd November 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Braving heavy rainfall, the march was led by senior CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, who guided thousands of people as they marched towards the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

Braving heavy rainfall, the march was led by senior CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, who guided thousands of people as they marched towards the Bihar Vidhan Sabha. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Describing the Congress as a "big letdown" for the Grand Alliance, which failed to form government in Bihar, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya hoped the party would adopt a "more realistic" approach during its seat-sharing talks with the Left Front in West Bengal.

Bhattacharya said he was sure that the grand old party, too, would be reviewing its poor show in Bihar and be reasonable while sealing a seat-sharing deal in politically sensitive Bengal, where the saffron brigade is making all efforts to clinch power.

Citing the poll results in Bihar, where the Congress, as a partner of the Grand Alliance, fared poorly, Bhattacharya told PTI in an interview, "The party shouldn't be in the driver's seat in the CPI(M)-Congress alliance in West Bengal".

As part of the seat-sharing deal in the Mahagathbandhan in the recently concluded Bihar elections, the Congress fielded its candidates in 70 out of 243 seats in the state and managed to bag 19.

It isn't just in Bihar that the performance of the Congress has dipped, the grand old party scored low in Lok Sabha elections since 2014, as well as in many state polls in the recent years.

In Uttar Pradesh, where Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav came together in 2017 to fight the BJP, the Congress could win only seven seats, while the Samajwadi Party emerged victorious in 47 segments.

In Assam, where elections are due in March-April next year, the Congress, which had been ruling the state since 2001, lost power in 2016 when its strength slipped to 26 in the 126-member House.

Similarly, during Tripura polls, the Congress drew blank in 10 seats that it had won in 2013.

More recently, in Odisha, where assembly elections were held along with the parliamentary polls in 2019, the Naveen Patnaik-headed BJD returned to power, clinching 112 seats in the 147-member assembly, while the Congress lost its position as the main opposition to the BJP.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninst) (Liberation), on the other hand, has performed well in Bihar, winning 12 out of the 19 assembly constituencies it contested.

Even the CPI and CPI(M) bagged two seats each. The two had no representation in the Bihar Assembly in 2015.

The CPI-ML (Liberation), which has pockets of influence in many areas of the central Bihar, had just won three seats during 2015 polls.

The RJD, which spearheads the anti-NDA coalition in Bihar, bagged 75 seats to emerge as the single largest party in state elections.

The Grand Alliance, altogether, won 110 seats.

The NDA, due to the stupendous results of the BJP, triumphed in 125 assembly segments, three more than the magic figure of 122 in the 243-member Bihar House.

"The Congress was a big letdown for the Grand Alliance in Bihar. The seat-sharing arrangement should have been a more realistic one. The success rate of the Congress is the lowest. I am sure the party, too, would be reviewing its performance," Bhattacharya said.

The veteran leader further said, "I hope the Congress will learn its lessons from the just-concluded polls in Bihar and adopt a more realistic approach during the seat-sharing process in West Bengal.

" Though not a part of the Left Front in Bengal -- which comprises the CPI(M), the CPI, the Forward Bloc and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) -- the CPI-ML (Liberation) had been putting up its nominees in a handful of seats in the state without any success.

Buoyed by its performance in Bihar, the radical left- wing outfit is preparing to enter the fray in Bengal again, this time with more vigour.

The communist leader, however, replied in negative when asked about the possibility of any understanding between the CPI (ML) Liberation and the TMC in West Bengal to take on the BJP.

He also contended that it would be "too early to comment" whether the party would be part of the CPI(M)- Congress alliance in the West Bengal, where Assembly polls are due in April-May next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dipankar Bhattacharya CPIML Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp