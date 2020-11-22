Bengaluru Tech Summit: Australia signs $12.7 mn pact with India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 23rd edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit ended with the IT, BT and startup ecosystems showcasing their digital prowess before the international community.

The first-ever virtual BTS 2020 was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on November 19 in the presence of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Australia and India have announced to work together in the fields of advanced technology, including Artificial Intelligence, IoT and cybersecurity, after the two countries signed a $12.7 million cybersecurity pact in June. The 24th edition is scheduled from November 18 to 20, 2021.