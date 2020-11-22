STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

G20 leaders vow to ensure affordable, equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, vaccines

The final declaration was released after the two-day G20 Leaders Summit, attended among others by Prime Minister Modi, outgoing US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Published: 22nd November 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

The G20 leaders also expressed support for the Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter-Terrorist Financing (CFT) policy responses detailed in the FATF's paper on COVID-19

The G20 leaders also expressed support for the Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter-Terrorist Financing (CFT) policy responses detailed in the FATF's paper on COVID-19 (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders of the G20, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, asserted that they will spare no effort to ensure affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines for all, while also pledging to use all possible policy tools to protect people's lives, jobs, and incomes in the wake of the pandemic.

The final declaration was released after the two-day G20 Leaders Summit, attended among others by Prime Minister Modi, outgoing US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the G20 Riyadh Summit Leaders Declaration issued at the conclusion of the conference of the world's top 20 economies, the leaders said that while the global economy experienced a sharp contraction in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic activity has partially picked up as "our economies gradually reopened and the positive impact of our significant policy actions started to materialize".

However, they noted that the recovery is "uneven, highly uncertain and subject to elevated downside risks", including those arising from renewed virus outbreaks in some countries.

The G20 leaders also expressed support for the Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter-Terrorist Financing (CFT) policy responses detailed in the FATF's paper on COVID-19 and reaffirmed their support for the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as the global standard-setting body for preventing and combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

"We reiterate our strong commitment to tackling all sources, techniques, and channels of these threats. We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the FATF's Global Network of regional bodies, including by supporting their expertise in mutual evaluations, and call for the full, effective and swift implementation of the FATF standards worldwide," the leaders said in the declaration.

The G20 leaders also said that the COVID-19 pandemic and its unprecedented impact in terms of lives lost, livelihoods, and economies affected, is an "unparalleled shock" that has revealed vulnerabilities in preparedness and response, and underscored common challenges.

"We remain determined to support all developing and least developed countries as they face the intertwined health, economic, and social effects of COVID-19, recognizing the specific challenges in Africa and small island developing states," the leaders said after deliberating on a host of issues related to the pandemic over the last two days.

The G20 has mobilized resources to address the immediate financing needs in global health to support the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines, the declaration said.

"We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members' commitments to incentivize innovation," it said.

The leaders committed to addressing the remaining global financing needs welcomed the efforts made by the multilateral development banks to strengthen the financial support for countries' access to COVID-19 tools, in line with existing multilateral efforts, and encouraged them to do more.

"We underscore the urgent need to bring the spread of the virus under control, which is key to supporting global economic recovery. We are determined to continue to use all available policy tools as long as required to safeguard people's lives, jobs, and incomes, support the global economic recovery, and enhance the resilience of the financial system while safeguarding against downside risks," the G20 leaders said in the declaration.

The leaders said they are taking immediate and exceptional measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its intertwined health, social and economic impacts.

"We, the G20 Leaders, meeting for the second time under the Saudi Presidency, stand united in our conviction that coordinated global action, solidarity, and multilateral cooperation are more necessary today than ever to overcome the current challenges and realize opportunities of the 21st century for all by empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers," the declaration said.

"We are committed to leading the world in shaping a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive post-COVID-19 era," they said in the declaration.

They also reiterated their commitments of the previous summit on March 26, welcomed the progress achieved since, and said that they will continue to spare no effort to protect lives, provide support with a special focus on the most vulnerable, and put their economies back on a path to restoring growth, and protecting and creating jobs for all.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 summit Narendra Modi coronavirus COVID 19 COVID vaccine Donald Trump Xi Jinping
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp