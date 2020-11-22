STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand: Unemployed son kills father to get a job on compassionate ground

Krishna Ram (55), head security guard posted in Central Workshop of CCL at Barkakana in Ramgarh district was found dead with throat slit early on Thursday, police said.

By PTI

RAMGARH: A 35-year-old unemployed man allegedly killing his father, an employee of Central Coal Fields Limited (CCL), at Barkakana in the district to get a job in the psu on compassionate ground, police said on Sunday.

Prakash Chandra Mahto, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), told a press conference on Saturday that the 35-year- old elder son of Ram had killed him at his quarter in Barkakana on Wednesday night by slitting his throat.

Police have recovered a small hummer knife used in the crime and mobile phone of deceased, he said.

Police claimed that elder son of Ram confessed during interrogation that he killed his father to get a CCL job on compassionate ground.

As per provisions of CCL, legal dependent of an employee would be given a job if the employees die during his service tenure, police said.

Central Coal Fields Limited Murder
