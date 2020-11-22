STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JP Nadda to go on 120-day nationwide tour from December

With assembly polls in four states, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam, set to be held in the first half of the next year, he will also review the party's preparedness.

Published: 22nd November 2020

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (File photo| Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda will embark on a 120-day nationwide tour to tone up the party's formidable organisational machinary with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as the saffron dispensation looks to focus on regions where it did not fare well in the last general election.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh told reporters that Nadda will begin his travel from the first week of December and Uttarakhand will be the first state on his itinerary.

December 5 is the likely date for the beginning of his tour.

Singh said the BJP president will visit every state, hold virtual meetings with heads of all booth units, the smallest organisational entity in the party, and meet every MP and MLA of the organisation besides its senior leaders, including district chiefs, in each state.

Nadda will visit some booths to interact with ground workers, he added.

During the travel, he will also strategise with party leaders for strengthening the organisation in Lok Sabha seats and regions where the BJP did not win in the 2019 polls, he said.

With assembly polls in four states, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam, set to be held in the first half of the next year, he will also review the party's preparedness for the elections, Singh said.

Nadda will spend three days in big states and two in others.

The BJP-ruled states will give presentation to Nadda on various aspects of their work, including implementation of the central government schemes and on to how to further raise awareness about them.

He will also meet BJP's allies and hold public programmes and press conferences as well, Singh said.

Nadda's predecessor Amit Shah, now Union Home Minister, had also undertaken extensive nationwide tours during his term and is credited with playing an instrumental role in propelling the BJP to a strong position in a number of states where it used to be weak.

