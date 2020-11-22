Man kills father in Jharkhand's Ramgarh to secure government job on compensatory ground, arrested

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking revelation by Ramgarh Police, a man killed his ageing father to secure government job for himself on compensatory ground. According to police, the man first tried to kill the aged father by hitting on his head and to ensure further that he is dead he slit his throat brutally by the kitchen knife and left the place.

Taking a swift action police has arrested the accused Bhola Ram, in his 20's from his native place at Navinagar in Aurangabad of Bihar. "Everything was well planned, but somehow the accused did some mistake on the basis of which he was nabbed within 72 hours of the incident. During the primary interrogation, the accused, elder son of the deceased, also admitted that he killed his father in order to secure government job for himself on compensatory ground," said Patratu SDPO Prakash Chandra Mahto.

The deceased, Krishna Ram (50), posted as Senior Security Guard at Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) workshop in Barkakana under Ramgarh district, used to live alone in the house after his wife went to the village before lockdown, he added.

The SDPO further added that as per the plan, the son reached Barkana on November 17 and made an attempt to kill his father but failed as some of Krishna's friends came to meet him. He said that again, on the next day, Bhola Ram reached his father's quarters before him in the night and hid himself in it.

"Bhola left Aurangabad on November 17, saying that he was going to his in-laws house, but reached Barkana to kill his father. On November 17 itself, he made an attempt to kill his father but failed as some guests arrived to meet his father. After spending night on Barkakana railway station, Bhola Ram again

reached his father’s accommodation on November 18 and hides himself there on a tree," said Mahto.

He added that when his father returned home and went to sleep, Bhola Ram went inside and attacked him with a hammer like thing following which he became unconscious. "In order to ensure that his father is dead, he even slit his throat with a kitchen knife lying beside the bed and went away," said the SDPO.

Mahto said that after the killing, Bholaram took the bicycle of his father and went to Barkanana bus stand

and reached Ranchi, from where, he went to his in-laws house and finally reached his native place in Aurangabad on the same day on November 19.

The SDPO further added that a Special Task Force (STF) was formed which succeeded in completing the investigations locating the accused with the help of technical cell and the accused was arrested within 72 hours on Saturday.