STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man kills father in Jharkhand's Ramgarh to secure government job on compensatory ground, arrested

The accused first tried to kill the aged father by hitting on his head and to ensure further that he is dead he slit his throat brutally by the kitchen knife and left the place.

Published: 22nd November 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway (Express Illustrations)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking revelation by Ramgarh Police, a man killed his ageing father to secure government job for himself on compensatory ground. According to police, the man first tried to kill the aged father by hitting on his head and to ensure further that he is dead he slit his throat brutally by the kitchen knife and left the place.

Taking a swift action police has arrested the accused Bhola Ram, in his 20's from his native place at Navinagar in Aurangabad of Bihar. "Everything was well planned, but somehow the accused did some mistake on the basis of which he was nabbed within 72 hours of the incident. During the primary interrogation, the accused, elder son of the deceased, also admitted that he killed his father in order to secure government job for himself on compensatory ground," said Patratu SDPO Prakash Chandra Mahto.

The deceased, Krishna Ram (50), posted as Senior Security Guard at Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) workshop in Barkakana under Ramgarh district, used to live alone in the house after his wife went to the village before lockdown, he added.

The SDPO further added that as per the plan, the son reached Barkana on November 17 and made an attempt to kill his father but failed as some of Krishna's friends came to meet him. He said that again, on the next day, Bhola Ram reached his father's quarters before him in the night and hid himself in it.

"Bhola left Aurangabad on November 17, saying that he was going to his in-laws house, but reached Barkana to kill his father. On November 17 itself, he made an attempt to kill his father but failed as some guests arrived to meet his father. After spending night on Barkakana railway station, Bhola Ram again
reached his father’s accommodation on November 18 and hides himself there on a tree," said Mahto.

He added that when his father returned home and went to sleep, Bhola Ram went inside and attacked him with a hammer like thing following which he became unconscious. "In order to ensure that his father is dead, he even slit his throat with a kitchen knife lying beside the bed and went away," said the SDPO.

Mahto said that after the killing,  Bholaram took the bicycle of his father and went to Barkanana bus stand
and reached Ranchi, from where, he went to his in-laws house and finally reached his native place in Aurangabad on the same day on November 19.

The SDPO further added that a Special Task Force (STF) was formed which succeeded in completing the investigations locating the accused with the help of technical cell and the accused was arrested within 72 hours on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand murder Ramgarh murder Ramgarh police Central Coalfields Jharkhand government job
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp