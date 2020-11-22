STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man-wildlife conflict claims 50 human lives from January-October this year

According to data from the Uttarakhand forest department, 24 people have been killed in leopard attacks and 13 by snakebites. 

Published: 22nd November 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Fifty people have been killed till October 30 this year in human-wildlife conflict and 214 injured in attacks by wild animals in Uttarakhand. 

According to data from the Uttarakhand forest department, 24 people have been killed in leopard attacks and 13 by snakebites. 

Chief wildlife warden of Uttarakhand JS Suhag said, "Measures are being out in place to check human-wildlife conflict. We are committed to conserve the wildlife and prevent loss of human lives too".

Eight people have died due to attacks by elephants, two each by bear and wild pig attacks and one after being attacked by a crocodile. The data also points out that lockdown and Covid 19 pandemic has had little impact to minimize the conflict between human beings and the wild.

The data revealed that maximum number of attacks were by bears with 71 followed by 58 leopard attacks, 38 wild pig attacks, 35 snake bites and eight elephant attacks.

In 2019, 58 people lost their lives to human-wildlife conflict and 181 were injured, while in year 2018 total 60 were killed leaving 234 injured. In 2017 total 39 people died while 285 were injured and in 2016 total 69 humans lost their lives with 463 left injured in human-wildlife conflict. 

Interestingly, in 2019 highest number of deaths (19) were caused by snake bites. Highest number of deaths were due to conflict with snake (19) followed leopard (18), elephant (12), bear (4), tiger (3), wild pig (1), and crocodile (1). 

Last month, in an attempt to arrest human-wildlife conflict by checking movement of wild animals into residential areas near Ganga river in Haridwar district, Uttarakhand forest department has started using solar enabled repeller systems. 

Total 10 repellers at selected spots which are prone to wildlife-human conflict and plan to set up plan to set up  at least 8 more is afoot, said officials of the state forest department. 

These solar repellers have a motion sensor system which creates a high pitch sound when activated, startling wild animals enough to send them back towards the forest. 

During night time, the repeller instrument also throws a sharp light towards approaching wild animals, affecting their vision. 

In July this year, in a first in Uttarakhand, to prevent human-animal conflict, 'Tentacle Solar Fencing' was installed in Gaindakhali village in Haldwani forest division in the vicinity of Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary reducing the human-wildlife conflict to almost none. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp