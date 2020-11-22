STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On Mulayam Singh Yadav birthday, CM Yogi prays to Lord Ram for his long life​

Mulayam Singh's younger brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Yadav too greeted the socialist veteran

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday wished Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 81st birthday.

"Heartiest wishes to Mulayam Singh Yadav jee on his birthday. I pray to Lord Ram for your good health and long life," said the chief minister in a tweet in Hindi.

Mulayam Singh's younger brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Yadav too greeted the socialist veteran while also seeking inspiration from the "politics of sensitivity" of his elder brother.

"Wishes to our source of inspiration and the person who did politics of sensitivity. May you live long, remain healthy and give direction to the country and society," said Shivpal Yadav in a tweet n Hindi.

The Samajwadi Party itself wished its founder while vowing to continue its struggle for social justice.

"Heartiest congratulations and good wishes to SP founder on his birthday. With the blessings of 'netaji' (as Mulayam Singh Yadav is referred to by his supporters), we will continue our struggle for social justice and pledge to strengthen the Samajwadi Party. Prayers to God for long life to netaji and good health," it said.

