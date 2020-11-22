STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Promptly reported volunteer's pneumonitis during Covaxin trial to authorities: Bharat Biotech

It was reported that a 35-year-old volunteer with no pre-existing conditions had developed viral pneumonitis and had to be hospitalised for a week. 

Published: 22nd November 2020 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.

'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based biotech firm Bharat Biotech has rejected reports that it did not report an adverse incident during the human trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, adding that the details related to the incident were promptly shared with the relevant authorities within a day.

In a statement on Saturday, the company said, "The adverse event during phase-I clinical trials in August 2020 was reported to the CDSCO-DCGI, within 24 hours of its occurrence and confirmation." Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have been working on Covaxin, one of the indigenous coronavirus vaccine candidates whose human trials had started in July.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recently given its approval to Bharat Biotech to launch the phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed from inactivated SARS CoV-2, at over 20 centres, after reviewing data from phase 1 and 2.

The late stage trial, which will involve over 23,000 participants, of the potential vaccine has kicked off at several sites beginning November 16. There have been some reports which said that there had been an adverse event during  the early stage trial, in which a 35-year-old volunteer with no pre-existing conditions had developed viral pneumonitis and had to be hospitalised for a week. 

Reports also said that the event was not duly reported. The company while confirming the adverse event however clarified that it was probed thoroughly, and it was found that the adverse event was not related to the vaccine.

This, said sources, was later categorised as "severe and not related to vaccine". Phase 1 and 2 trials of the vaccine had involved about 700 participants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine Covaxin Covaxin trial pneumonitis
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp