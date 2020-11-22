Sub-zero temperatures across Kashmir; coldest night of season in Srinagar

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season as the minimum temperature dropped several degrees below the freezing point across Kashmir on Sunday, even as the meteorological department has forecast a spell of wet weather in the Valley from Monday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius Saturday night which is the lowest so far this season, a MeT official said, adding the minimum temperature settled below zero degrees Celsius across the Kashmir valley.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, he said.

The official said a spell of rain and snow, especially over the higher reaches, with light to moderate intensity is most likely to occur between November 23-25.

"Snowfall over the higher reaches of north-west J-K and Sonmarg-Zojila area is likely to commence from 23rd morning and is likely to affect both UTs till 25th," he said The official, however, said there is no forecast of any widespread heavy snowfall or rain.