Three booked in UP's Pratapgarh for abetting suicide of 20-year-old ITI student

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: A case has been registered against three people for abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old ITI student here, police said on Sunday.

Lalganj SHO Sanjay Yadav said, "Dhirendra (20), a resident of Belha village, was a student of the ITI, Pratapgarh. On Saturday, he hanged himself at his home."

He said the victim's mother, Guddi Devi, found him dead when she returned home from the fields in the afternoon.

The body was brought down by people as they gathered at the victim's house after hearing cries of his mother.

"When police reached the site, it found a suicide note in which Dhirendra accused three people, including Pradeep Singh and Bhism Singh, of torturing him and held them responsible for the suicide," Yadav said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)