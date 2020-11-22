STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will ask Pawar on anti-BJP Goa alliance: Maha Sena minister

Kesarkar said the Shiv Sena has acceptance in north Goa, which is closer to Sindhudurg in Maharashtra,

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena symbol

By PTI

PANAJI: Senior Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar on Sunday said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar would be asked to help opposition parties in Goa form an anti-BJP alliance like the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

Kesarkar, a minister in the Maharashtra government, formed by the Sena-NCP-Congress, said the BJP was eliminating regional parties and like-minded outfits needed to come together to stop this onslaught and "save secular votes from getting divided in Goa".

Kesarkar said the Shiv Sena has acceptance in north Goa, which is closer to Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and the party expected to win "two to three seats" in the Assembly polls scheduled here in 2022.

Comments

