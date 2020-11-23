BJP chief’s ABC plan for 120-day countrywide tour from December 5

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To get a head start for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has put in place an ‘ABC Plan’ that will see party chief J P Nadda embark on a 120-day tour of states from December 5 to gear up the organisation for the big electoral challenge.

Nadda will head out to the A, B and C categories of states, with the first two comprising party and opposition ruled states, respectively.

The smaller states have been placed in the C basket.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Sunday told reporters that the 120- day long tour would be utilised for building dialogue, strategies and team spirit in the cadre.

“The BJP chief will be spending three days each in large states and two days each in the smaller states,” he said. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug will coordinate Nadda’s travel plans.

Singh said the BJP chief will connect with booth level party workers in the course of his state visits, which will commence from Uttarakhand.

Besides the ABC states, Nadda will also travel to the states where Assembly elections will be held next year.

The BJP has said Nadda’s travel plans will follow all Covid-19 guidelines, with arrangements being made for checking temperatures, masks and santisation.

“The plan of action for the travel of the BJP chief across the count ry includes building a positive image in the party-ruled states, team spirit, strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, besides stress on clarity of the party ideology,” said Singh.

Given the importance of social media, Nadda will hold meetings with digital volunteers during his state visits. Another important feature will be meetings allies in the states.

“The BJP will endeavour during the meetings to strategise on winning those Lok Sabha seats the party could not in 2019,” said Singh.

Strategy in Oppn-ruled states

In Oppositionruled states, Nadda will strategise to build campaigns against the ruling parties by taking up

various ssues forcefully.