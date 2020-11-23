STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunken driving: Delhi man rams car into Safdarjung Tomb main gate, FIR registered

According to police, the 32-year-old was driving from the Lodhi Road side and rammed the main (iron) gate of the tomb. He also hit the notice board, which broke into pieces.

The incident took place at around 3.00 am

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the early hours of Monday, a drunken driver in a Maruti Swift rammed into the Safdarjung Tomb's main entrance and damaged the gate and information board.

The driver has been identified as Anil Kumar Bahari, a resident of DDA flats, Ram Pur. The incident took place at around 3.00 am.

According to police, the 32-year-old was driving from the Lodhi Road side and rammed the main (iron) gate of the tomb. He also hit the notice board, which broke into pieces.

"He was in an inebriated state and hence lost control over his vehicle. No one was injured and the driver was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. He did not sustain any serious injury," said a senior police official from the New Delhi district.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for speeding and rash and drunken driving, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 and 185 MV Act, said the police.

