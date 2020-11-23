Maharashtra MLC polls: BJP candidate Nitin Dhande booked for poll code breach

By PTI

AMRAVATI: An offence of violation of the model code of conduct has been registered against BJP candidate in Maharashtra Legislative Council poll Nitin Dhande after a rally was held in his support here without permission from authorities, an official said on Monday.

After Shiv Sena's Shrikant Deshpande, Dhande is the second candidate to be booked for alleged breach of the election code in force for the December 1 council poll from the teachers' constituency in the Amravati division.

Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh said that an election rally in Dhande's support was held on the lawns of a hotel here on Sunday without taking permission from authorities. The rally was addressed by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

Singh, who is also the returning officer for the poll, told PTI that no permission was sought for the rally which was attended by nearly 500 teachers. "We have a video recording of the event," he said adding that Dhande was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Maharashtra Police Act.

The biennial election to five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on December 1. Of the five, three are graduates' constituencies from Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur divisions, and two are teachers' seats from Pune and Amravati divisions.

These are constituencies in which only graduates and teachers, respectively, are eligible to vote.