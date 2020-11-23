Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Monday.

"Wishing my ministerial colleague, Dr Raghu Sharma Ji speedy recovery from COVID-19. May he gets well soon," Gehlot wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Sharma also requested the people who recently came in his contact, to get themselves tested.

"On getting the initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself checked and tested positive. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," Sharma informed via a tweet.