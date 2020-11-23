STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take resolve to eliminate violence, narrowness from thoughts: President Ram Nath Kovind

On the eve of Martyrdom Day' of Guru Teg Bahadur, Kovind said that the ninth Sikh Guru's sacrifice inspires all of us to unite for the true service of humanity.

Published: 23rd November 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday asked people to take a resolve to eliminate violence, narrowness and hatred from their thoughts and dedicate themselves for the selfless service of others.

In a message on the eve of 'Martyrdom Day' of Guru Teg Bahadur, Kovind said "On the sacred occasion of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day, I pay him my humble tribute." The ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur, made supreme sacrifice to protect the faith, belief and rights of the people, he said.

"Therefore, the fellow citizens call him 'Hind di Chaadar' with love and respect. His sacrifice inspires all of us to unite for the true service of humanity," the president said. Kovind said that Guru Teg Bahadur's teachings and his work will continue to spread the spirit of love and patriotism among all.

"On this holy day, let us resolve that by eliminating violence, narrowness and hatred from our thoughts, we will dedicate ourselves for selfless service of others and promote human values like love, harmony and compassion," he said.

