Three maoists killed, one jawan injured during gunfight in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Three rebel cadres including a woman fighter of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces at Tadoki, Kanker district, about 200 kms south of Raipur on Monday.

The jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were out on a routine patrolling to offer security to the ongoing construction work of railway line for Rowghat iron ore project in the district.

"The Maoists opened fire on the personnel who swiftly retaliated the attack. Three bodies of the rebels, including a woman cadre, in uniform were recovered from the encounter site. Efforts are on to identify the bodies," said Sunderraj P, Inspector General of Police (Bastar zone).

One SSB head constable, Aman Kumar, sustained bullet injuries during the gunfight. He has been rushed to the Antagarh hospital where his condition is stated to be out of danger, the officer added.

Three weapons including one Self-Loading rifle (SLR) and one X-95 Assault rifle have been recovered from the spot.

Kanker is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.