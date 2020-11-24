AIMIM's key Bengal leader, many functionaries join Trinamool ahead of state polls

By PTI

KOLKATA: AIMIM's West Bengal unit leader Anwar Pasha along with some of his colleagues joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday, claiming that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party was only acting as a polariser of votes to help the BJP.

Alleging that a section of people is trying to take the country towards destruction using religion, Pasha said that those who are eyeing Bengal at present, whether "wearing saffron or green", should know that there is no place for such division in this state.

"AIMIM has played a hand in the polarisation of votes in Bihar and thus helped the BJP in forming the government there, but this will not happen in Bengal," he said.

Pasha, who was welcomed to the TMC fold by ministers Bratya Basu and Moloy Ghatak, said that 30 per cent of West Bengal's population are Muslims, asserting that the political developments in Bihar cannot be emulated in this state.

Urging the Muslims in the state to stand by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said AIMIM chief Owaisi should not come to Bengal.

Owaisi had said on Sunday that the party is deliberating with the West Bengal unit over contesting the assembly elections, likely in April-May, and will take a decision after getting feedback from them.

Pasha said that fear was being created in the minds of minorities over CAA and NRC and the West Bengal chief minister "is fighting for us and has taken to the streets to support us".

"Making a law in Parliament is not the end, it has to be implemented on the ground," he said.