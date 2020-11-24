Bengal registers 3,545 fresh coronavirus cases, total tally at 4,63,463

By PTI

KOLKATA: The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 8,121 on Tuesday after 49 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin here.

The tally mounted to 4,63,463 after 3,545 new cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state, it said.

Altogether 3,646 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 4,30,462.

The discharge rate is 92.88 percent at present.

The number of active cases now is 24,880, the bulletin said.

Since Monday, 44,562 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state.