Farmers protest: Railways restores services in Punjab; passenger train stopped at Beas station

By ANI

AMRITSAR/MUMBAI: Farmers in Punjab's Amritsar continued their protest against the new farm laws, saying that they will not allow the passenger trains to run, even as Western Railway (WR) restored the services of 11 trains, which were either cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated, on Monday.

According to an official release of the Western Railway, four cancelled trains and seven short-terminated trains have been restored from various days starting Monday.

"Due to the kisan (farmers') agitation in Punjab, train movement was affected as the tracks were blocked by the agitators. The agitation has been called off and the tracks were cleared on November 23, 2020. Hence, some trains which were cancelled/short-terminated/short-originated have been restored," Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, said.

According to the release, Up and Down Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi Special train, and Up and Down Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra Special train, which remained cancelled, have been restored.

The restored short-terminated or short-originated trains include special trains between Mumbai Central-Amritsar, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar, Bandra Terminus-Amritsar special clone train, and Up and Down Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi parcel special train, it said.

Meanwhile, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said that they will not allow the passenger trains to run.

On Monday night, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members blocked railway tracks in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru to protest against the recently enacted farm laws.

"We will allow freight trains and not passenger trains. We are ready to give our life if the central government does not scrap these laws, which are against farmers," Satnam Singh Pannu, Punjab state president of the committee, told ANI.

The developments come even as Indian Railways is preparing to resume passenger train services in Punjab while following COVID-19 protocols from Wednesday.

The Indian Railways on Sunday decided to restore train services in Punjab, starting with the trial run of freight trains on Monday to observe safety and security on the tracks.

Punjab farmers are observing 'rail-roko' protest against three agriculture laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

In view of the agitation, the Railways Ministry had suspended goods train services. Also, several passenger trains were cancelled, while some of them were short-terminated.

Meanwhile, Amritsar district collector Gurpreet Singh Khaira on Tuesday appealed to the farmers protesting under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to clear the railway tracks as a passenger train had to be stopped at Beas railway station. Now the passengers would have to take buses to reach Amritsar.

The farmers continued to block railway tracks in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru as part of their protest against the recently enacted farm laws.

Satnam Singh Pannu, Punjab state president of the committee, said that they will allow freight trains and not passenger trains. "We are ready to give our life if the central government does not scrap these laws, which are against farmers," he said.

While appealing to the farmers to clear the tracks, Khaira asked them to think of other Punjabis who were coming to the state via trains.

"It will be very helpful for the administration if you clear the blockade. We know your grievances. The people who are coming via trains are also the people of Punjab. you must think of them and should stop the blockade."

Khaira said that he had held a meeting with the farmers on Monday morning, but they are adamant and continued their protest.

"Despite several explanations, the farmers are not emptying the railway tracks and a train coming from Mumbai has now been stopped at Beas railway station. From there, the passengers will be taken to Amritsar by buses. It has been conveyed to the Railways to make changes in its schedule. We are still trying to convince the farmers by way of negotiation," he said.