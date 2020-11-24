Haryana man throws his three children into canal, arrested

By PTI

KARNAL: A man was arrested for allegedly throwing his three minor children into a canal following a heated argument with his wife, police said on Tuesday.

They said divers have been pressed into service to trace the children.

The accused, identified as Sushil Kumar, had a fight with his wife on Monday after which he took his three children -- aged three, five and seven -- to the market on the pretext of buying them something, Kunjpura police station's SHO Munish Kumar told PTI over the phone.

He threw them into the canal and later told his wife about the incident.

Sushil Kumar was arrested on Monday night and during interrogation, he confessed to his crime, the SHO added.