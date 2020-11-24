STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meeting between Trinamool and Suvendu Adhikari inconclusive, another round again

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy, who has been tasked with the job of holding talks with Adhikari, met the minister on Monday evening at a place in north Kolkata.

Published: 24th November 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Talks between the ruling TMC and West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari, who has been maintaining a distance from the party and not attending meetings of the state cabinet, held on Monday remained inconclusive and more meetings are likely to take place soon, sources said.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy, who has been tasked with the job of holding talks with Adhikari, met the minister on Monday evening at a place in north Kolkata and held a nearly two-hour-long discussion, party sources said.

This is the second meeting between the two leaders in a week.

"It was an open-ended meeting. It was inconclusive, but there will be more rounds of talks very soon," a party source privy to the development said.

Both Roy and Adhikari, however, had remained tight- lipped about the meeting.

Amid speculations over his next move, Adhikari, who holds the portfolio of the transport department, had said on Thursday that he will not say anything controversial or unethical as long as he continues to be a member of a political party and the state cabinet.

The influential TMC leader had also said, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has neither sacked me nor have I left the party as of now.

TMC has opened back channel talks with Adhikari and is trying to address his grievances to retain him in the party.

Roy along with senior party MP Sudip Bandopadhyay has been assigned by the party to talk to him.

Adhikari apart from East Midnapore district, from where he hails, has influence in about 35-40 assembly constituencies of West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram districts which fall in the tribal Jangalmahal area and parts of Birbhum district.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikari Sougata Roy Trinamool Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp