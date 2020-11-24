STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan okays proposal to form system for COVID vaccination campaign

Various activities related to planning, availability of resources, and implementation of vaccination campaigns will be looked by the state-level steering committee.

Published: 24th November 2020 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR:  Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the state government is serious about coronavirus control measures and has approved a proposal to form a three-level system for monitoring and coordination to make the vaccination campaign successful.

Gehlot approved the proposal of the Medical and Health Department on Tuesday.

According to the proposal, a state-level steering committee headed by the chief secretary for planning and implementation of vaccination, a state-level task force headed by the state health secretary for smooth management of the vaccination campaign and a district-level task force headed by the district collector will look after the coordination and implementation of the campaign.

Various activities related to planning, availability of resources, and implementation of vaccination campaigns will be looked by the state-level steering committee.

Meanwhile, data is being gathered from private hospitals for preparing a vaccination priority list, an official said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (Jaipur-1) Narottam Sharma said the data is being taken from private medical institutions for preparing the priority list.

He said initially the staff engaged in COVID-19 management and health workers in medical institutions are being considered to be vaccinated.

Sharma said private medical institutions have been instructed to provide the data on a priority basis.

He said preparations of the state government are going "on a war footing".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot COVID vaccination campaign coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp