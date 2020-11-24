STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Royal Bengal tiger attacks people after straying out of Assam forest, two injured

Forest officials rushed to the site to control the situation. They suspect that the tiger might have strayed out of Kaziranga National Park or Nameri National Park and Forest Reserve.

Published: 24th November 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

tiger

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An adult Royal Bengal tiger attacked people after straying out of an Assam forest on Tuesday, leaving at least two of them injured.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Tezpur town. When reports last came in, the animal was still in the open, leaving people panic-stricken.

Forest officials rushed to the site to control the situation. They suspect that the tiger might have strayed out of Kaziranga National Park or Nameri National Park and Forest Reserve.

“We don’t know if the animal had moved out of Kaziranga. Usually, the tigers of Nameri use a patch along Jia Bharali river area for movement,” Kaziranga Field Director P Sivakumar told The New Indian Express.

He said a team of veterinarians and two supporting teams rushed to the site for an operation. The situation was being monitored by the Divisional Forest Officer, Tezpur.

“We will take a call on the nature of the operation after assessing the field conditions. A tranquilising team is there. If needed, we will tranquilise it or drive it away,” Sivakumar said.

He added, “If it is confined to a building, it is easy to tranquilise. But if it is in an open field, it becomes difficult. After a shot of dart, the animal might run away and cause further damage.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Bengal Tiger Tiger Assam Tezpur Kaziranga
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp