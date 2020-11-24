STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman claims to be Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA's daughter-in-law, wants harassment case against him

Tilhar BJP MLA Roshanlal Verma has refuted the allegations levelled by 32-year-old Sarita, a resident of the Nigohi area here.

Published: 24th November 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A woman claiming to be the daughter-in-law of a BJP MLA sat on a dharna at the collectorate here, alleging that police are not registering a case of harassment against him on her complaint.

Tilhar BJP MLA Roshanlal Verma has refuted the allegations levelled by 32-year-old Sarita, a resident of the Nigohi area here.

A counsel for the woman, Avdhesh Singh, said she is the "second wife" of the MLA's deceased son while his "first wife" lives at the legislator's native place.

Sarita alleged that she was turned out of the MLA's house after the death of her husband Vinod Kumar about two years ago and said she is being harassed by the legislator and his men.

The woman claimed that after the death of her husband, six property-related cases against the MLA are currently going on in different courts.

Sarita said she has also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, complaining that the MLA threatened her father and brother over the phone and got a fake case registered against them at the Khudaganj police station thorough his aide.

The woman alleged that despite giving a number of complaints to police, her FIR has not been registered.

Commenting on it, Superintendent of Police Yash Anand said he was not in the know of the case but assured that if any complaint is given, action will be taken after proper investigation.

Meanwhile, an audio having the MLA's purported conversation with the woman's brother has surfaced on social media, in which the BJP leader is allegedly heard threatening to get him and his father jailed.

The MLA has denied the charge and said the authenticity of the audio should be checked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh MLA BJP MLA
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp