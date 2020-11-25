STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI recovers Rs 1 crore during searches over corruption charges against government officials

During the searches conducted in Bihar in connection with the case against Kumar, the CBI recovered Rs 76 lakh in cash, besides jewelry and documents related to 15 properties.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Wednesday recovered Rs 1.07 crore in cash during searches in connection with two separate cases of corruption against government employees, officials said.

The searches were related to a disproportionate assets case against Chief Electrical Distribution Engineer Ravish Kumar, posted at East Central Railways, Hajipur; and another case against India Tourism Assistant Director S Ramakrishnan in Chennai for allegedly taking bribe from hotel owners, the agency said.

After filing the cases, the CBI on Wednesday carried out searches at 15 locations spread across Patna, Chennai, Kochi, Ernakulam, and Kollam.

The searches in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in connection with the case against Ramakrishnan resulted in the recovery of Rs 31 lakh in cash and incriminating documents, they said.

The CBI has alleged that Kumar amassed illicit wealth between January 2009 and October 2020 while posted in the Railways.

"It was further alleged in FIR that during the said period, the accused received a total income of Rs.1.04 crore (approx) from his salary and others and Rs.40 lakh (approx) income of his wife."

During the said period, his total expenses were allegedly Rs 67.41 lakh (approx). Thus, his likely saving during check period was allegedly Rs 76.59 lakh," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

He said the accused engineer allegedly acquired and possessed movable and immovable assets at various places in his name and in the name of his family members of the approximate value of over Rs 3.40 crore "It was further alleged that during check period disproportionate assets have been computed at Rs 2.64 crore, which is approx 183.40 percent of the net income, which is disproportionate to his known sources of the income," he said.

The case against Assistant Director India Tourism Ramakrishnan pertains to allegations of receiving bribes from hotel owners during a periodical inspection in various hotels for the purpose of issuing classification and license.

"It was further alleged that the accused would be proceeding to Palani near Madurai with the bribe amount of Rs.7 lakh (approx.) collected from various hoteliers for giving favorable report. The accused was intercepted while proceeding Palani," he said.

