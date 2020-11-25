STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cold wave persists in Himachal Pradesh, fresh snowfall in higher reaches

While Kalpa recorded 15 cm snowfall, it was 10 cm in Kothi and 5 cm each in Udaipur, Gondla and Hansa, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Published: 25th November 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

People walk on snow covered roads amid heavy snowfall in Shimla on Wednesday Jan. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Representational picture of Shimla (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: There was fresh snowfall in several high reaches of Himachal Pradesh and rainfall in some other parts of the state on Wednesday, the meteorological department here said.

While Kalpa recorded 15 cm snowfall, it was 10 cm in Kothi and 5 cm each in Udaipur, Gondla and Hansa, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Several parts of the state saw light rainfall, including Manali and Jubbal (16 mm), Banjar (6 mm), Wangtoo (4 mm) and Dharamshala (2 mm), he added.

Tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was recorded as the coldest place in the state at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperatures in Dalhousie, Manali and Kufri were recorded at 2.3 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees Celsius and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

Shimla recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

