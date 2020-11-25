STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress master strategist Ahmed Patel dies at 71 after COVID-19 complications

Well known for his firefighting skills, his demise comes at a time when the party is engaged in internal war of words among party leaders and churning is happening. 

Congress leader Ahmed Patel

Congress leader Ahmed Patel (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress chief trouble shooter, crisis manager Ahmed Patel passed away Wednesday morning due to multiple organ failure after testing positive for Covid-19. He was 71.

He was part of the six-member advisory group to Congress chief constituted post a group of 23 leaders wrote to her seeking appointment of a new party chief and holdling organisational elections while the party is going through an existence crisis. 

He was part of majority of the party committees. He was the key negotiator who handled the party crisis in Rajasthan in August and was member of the committee constituted to settle issues between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. 

His son Faisal tweeted about the demise of Gandhi family loyalist and Rajya Sabha MP. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital Gurugram on Nov 15 following Covid-19 complications. 

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings," tweeted Faisal.

Known as 'Ahmed Bhai' or 'AP' in the party circles, he was the most trusted man of the Nehru-Gandhi family. He rose from Gujarat MP to become Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's go-to man as a political adviser when there were many political heavyweights. He remained party's treasuerar for years and was brought in again by then chief Rahul Gandhi in 2018, after party faced monetary cruch ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. He was political secretary to Sonia from 2001 to 2017.

He was always the backdoor power centre and never joined the UPA under Manmohan Singh but was the key decision maker for the party and government. 

He enjoyed broad connections across the party lines and mastered the the art of obliging people and encashing it when the time comes. His ability for troubleshooting and to make trouble for those who get on his wrong side was well known. 

He was the main link between party high command and party leaders and workers. 

In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi said: "I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. In Sh. Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others." 

Hailing from Bharuch in Gujarat, he was a eight time parliamentarian -- thrice Lok Sabha and five times Rajya Sabha. His fifth term (2017) in Rajya Sabha saw a bitter political fight with the BJP.

A member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) since 1992, Patel was Gujarat Congress  President from 1986-1988. He was political secretary to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985-86. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also hails from Gujarat and is stated to have known him for years, said: "Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace."

