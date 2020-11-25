Covid test mandatory at Uttrakhand airport for people coming from Delhi

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Passengers traveling from Delhi to Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun have to mandatory undergo a COVID-19 test at the airport, as per an order issued by the Uttrakhand government.

The development has come at a time when COVID-19 infections in Delhi have been on a rise. With the help of the Jollygrant Airport Association, a health department team has been deployed at the airport for testing passengers coming from Delhi, the State government said.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Jollygrant Airport Director, D K Gautam said, "The Uttrakhand government has directed the team to compulsory conduct COVID-19 test for commuters coming from Delhi."

With this announcement, Uttrakhand has joined states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, which have mandated the COVID-19 test for people arriving from Delhi.

While Delhi recorded 38,501 active cases, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 72,160 on Tuesday with 528 more people testing positive for the infection, while 11 more patients died.

Deharadun district reported the highest number of 192 cases, Haridwar 83, Udham Singh Nagar 69, Pithoragarh 49, Nainital 37, Pauri 24, Almora 20, Chamoli 20, Uttarkashi 11, Bageshwar seven, Tehri six, Rudraprayag five and Champawat five, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 11 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll so far to 1,180, the bulletin said.

A total of 65,703 infected people have recuperated from the infection, 646 have migrated out of the state and 4,631 are under treatment.

(With PTI Inputs)