DSP Davinder Singh case: NIA questions PDP leader Waheed Para for second day 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: PDP leader Waheed Para was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in connection with the case involving jailed DSP Davinder Singh case.

Para’s questioning is set to impact his campaigning plans for the DDC poll in Jammu and Kashmir. “Para’s questioning is regarding the financial angle in the Davinder Singh case,” an NIA source said.

Singh was arrested earlier this year while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Para’s name in the case reportedly cropped up during questioning of another accused Tariq Mir, a former BJP leader accused of supplying arms to terrorist Naveed Babu.

On Monday too, Para was questioned for several hours in connection with the case.