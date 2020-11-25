STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jaishankar begins tour of three west Asia countries, to meet top leadership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Bahrain, the UAE and Seychelles from November 24 to 29 where he will meet the top leadership of the countries.

Published: 25th November 2020 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Bahrain, the UAE and Seychelles from November 24 to 29 where he will meet the top leadership of the countries.

“Jaishankar’s visit to Bahrain on November 24-25 will be his first visit to the country as minister. He will personally convey condolences on behalf of Government and people of India to the Bahraini leadership on the demise of Prime Minister of Bahrain HH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on November 11. He will also hold talks on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. Bahrain hosts more than 350,000 Indians and both countries have worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said. 

In the  the UAE, he is scheduled to meet his foreign counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on November 26.

“Both leaders will take forward the excellent cooperation between India and the UAE under our comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on various regional and international issues. He will also discuss ways for Indian workers to resume their jobs in the UAE in the post-Covid scenario,” the statement added. 

In the last leg of his tour, Jaishankar will travel to Seychelles on November 27-28 where he will call on newly elected President Wavel Ramkalawan to present greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss with him the priorities of the new government and avenues for further strengthening India-Seychelles bilateral relations.

EAM will also hold bilateral consultations with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde.

India to build new dam in Afghanistan

Jaishankar on Tuesday announced a deal with the Afghanistan government for the Shatoot dam and also phase four of the high impact development projects in the country.

“India had just concluded with Afghanistan an agreement for the construction of the Shatoot dam, which would provide safe drinking water to 2 million residents of Kabul city. India had earlier built the 202-km Phul-e-Khumri transmission line that provided electricity to Kabul,” the MEA said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaishankar HH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp