Lalu Yadav trying to poach NDA MLAs, alleges Sushil Kumar Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has alleged that fodder scam convict and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been making phone calls to NDA MLAs.

Taking to Twitter, Modi alleged, ''Lalu Yadav making telephone call from Ranchi to NDA MLAs & promising ministerial berths. Wheh I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up."

Modi also attached the number in his Tweet, which Lalu Yadav allegedly used for making calls to NDA MLAs.

Modi is now holding the post of chairman of Bihar Legislative council's Ethics Committee after being discontinued from the post of deputy chief minister.

Modi, who has strong networks in Bihar politics, further alleged in the same tweet that Lalu Yadav directly picked up the call once he called the number.

"When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up. I said don't do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed", Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted further.

Earlier also, it was alleged that Lalu Prasad used to make call over phones from prison. A photo went viral in July in which Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen using mobile.

The photo was shared by a BJP leader of Jharkhand on the social media in which Lalu was seen sitting next to Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta.

RJD has rubbished these allegations.

When contacted, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari denied it outrightly.