STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lalu Yadav trying to poach NDA MLAs, alleges Sushil Kumar Modi

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi also attached the number in his Tweet, which Lalu Yadav allegedly used for making calls to NDA MLAs.

Published: 25th November 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has alleged that fodder scam convict and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been making phone calls to NDA MLAs.

Taking to Twitter, Modi alleged, ''Lalu Yadav making telephone call from Ranchi to NDA MLAs & promising ministerial berths. Wheh I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up."

Modi also attached the number in his Tweet, which Lalu Yadav allegedly used for making calls to NDA MLAs.

Modi is now holding the post of chairman of Bihar Legislative council's Ethics Committee after being discontinued from the post of deputy chief minister.

Modi, who has strong networks in Bihar politics, further alleged in the same tweet that Lalu Yadav directly picked up the call once he called the number.

"When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up. I said don't do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed", Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted further.

Earlier also, it was alleged that Lalu Prasad used to make call over phones from prison. A photo went viral in July in which Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen using mobile.

The photo was shared by a BJP leader of Jharkhand on the social media in which Lalu was seen sitting next to Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta.

RJD has rubbished these allegations.

When contacted, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari denied it outrightly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Modi Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD BJP NDA
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp