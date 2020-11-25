STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man gives triple talaq to wife in UP; six booked, including in-laws

The woman, Safia Bano, in her complaint to police alleged that her in-laws beat her for more dowry after she got married to Mohammad Muslim last year.

Triple Talaq

For representational purpose

By PTI

AMETHI: A case has been registered against six people, including the in-laws of a woman who was given an instant triple talaq by her husband here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, Safia Bano, in her complaint to police alleged that her in-laws beat her for more dowry after she got married to Mohammad Muslim last year.

The couple has a son, the police said.

Police have registered a case under various sections of IPC, Dowry Act and Muslim Mahila Vivah Adhikar Sanrakshan Adhiniyam 2019 (Muslim Woman Marriage Right Preservation Act, 2019), Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Yadav said.

